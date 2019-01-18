Man OPD wanted to talk about triple homicide booked into jail

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - One of the two people who Owensboro police believe has information on Thursday’s triple homicide shooting was booked into jail overnight.
Officers wanted to talk with 31-year-old Cylar Shemwell about the investigation. According to the Daviess County Detention Center website, Shemwell was booked into jail early Friday morning on a contempt of court charge.
Police say they haven’t made any arrests in connection with the shooting, but we do know police were looking for Shemwell and this unidentified man:
If you have any information on who this person is, call Owensboro police at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
The shooting happened Thursday around 11 a.m. in the 900 block of Audubon Avenue.
Police say two people were found dead in the home, and a man and a woman went to the hospital. One of those two victims later died at the hospital, while the other remains in critical condition.
Police also tell us they weren’t called to this house for a shooting, but a welfare check.
“We were originally called here um it didn’t come out as a shooting and we didn’t get reports shots fired or anything like that it initially came in to check the welfare of someone at this residence and like I said we ultimately found four victims,” explained OPD Officer Andrew Boggess.
Police say three Owensboro Schools students live in the home, but they were all at school at the time of the shooting.
Detectives went door to door talking to neighbors to see if anyone heard or saw anything. Police say they have few theories about what may have happened, but at this point it’s too early to release any details.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
