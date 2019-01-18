Donated van to help non-profit provide people with rides to work

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A non-profit that helps provide work opportunities for people with disabilities now has a new way to help employees to their jobs.
Using a $42,000 grant, the UPS Foundation presented the keys to a new Braunabilty Dodge Caravan to the Zoom Group Friday morning.
The Zoom Group provides approximately 250 people intellectual and developmental disabilities with opportunities to work in the community. According to UPS, more than 100 people involved with the Zoom Group work at UPS’s Supply Chain Solutions division.
With the new van, the Zoom Group now has four vehicles.
