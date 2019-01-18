Free offers for federal workers over MLK weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the middle of the longest government shutdown on record, some WAVE Country businesses are offering up ways to help federal workers over the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday weekend and beyond.
Local lawyers have come up with a “Support for Furloughed Families” event. The event will connect federal employees with necessary resources on Monday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Preservation Station in Jeffersonville.
Center for Lay Ministries, WIC, Andrea Bogard Insurance Agency, Metro United Way, Community Action of Southern Indiana (CASI) Energy Assistance Program, and River Valley Resources childcare resource and referral will be there. Orange Clover and Pearl Street Taproom have committed to providing lunch for attendees free of charge.
Verizon is waiving late fees and agent assist fees for federal employees directly impacted for the duration of the shutdown. The company also has payment plan options available. Click or tap here for more information.
All About Kids Sports Center will offer free Open Gym/Swim for all government employees and their families over the weekend, during these hours:
- Friday: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Louisville and Oldham County locations
- Saturday: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Louisville location only
- Sunday: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Louisville and Oldham County locations
- Monday (MLK Day): 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Louisville and Oldham County locations
The Harlem Globetrotters are also offering free tickets for federal employees as long as the shutdown lasts.
These are the terms: “Any U.S. government employee currently on furlough can show their valid government ID at their local box office and receive two complimentary tickets to a Harlem Globetrotter game in North America while supplies last. The offer is only valid during the current government shutdown and is not valid on previously purchased tickets. Quantities are limited and seat locations vary by venue. Fans are asked to check with their local box office for details.”
The globetrotters are in the area at the following dates, times and locations:
- Saturday, January 19 at the KFC YUM! Center at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, January 20 at the Rupp Arena in Lexington 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 29 at Madison High School in Madison, Indiana at 7 p.m.
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg, KY will be offering free admission for furloughed families with a photo ID or badge. That includes access for the federal employee and immediate family members for the duration of the government shutdown. Shaker Village offers daily adventures, self-guided and staff-led tours, talks, demonstrations, exhibitions, hands-on activities and more.
Several restaurants in WAVE Country will provide free meals to federal government employees during the government shutdown. Those include:
LOUISVILLE
Feast BBQ, 909 E Market St, Suite 100 or 10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
- Free barbecue sandwich, side and soft drink from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for federal employees with valid federal ID
Royals Hot Chicken, 736 E Market St, Louisville
- Two chicken tenders, dipping sauce, side and soft drink for federal employees with valid federal ID
610 Magnolia, 610 West Magnolia Ave, Louisville
- Monday, January 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day - From 4 to 6 p.m., Free family meal with hot dinners, salad and soft drinks, please call to reserve: 502-636-0783
Porch Kitchen and Bar, 270 W. Jefferson Street
- Monday - Friday from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. until shutdown is over - free American breakfast platter, must show government ID
Fazoli’s, Participating locations
- Any day, any time: Federal employees with a valid ID can get a free Pizza Baked Spaghetti until the shutdown is over. The free meal is available only with the purchase of a regular-size or larger drink and there is a limit of one meal per guest a day.
NEW ALBANY
Pints & Union, 114 East Market St, New Albany
- Monday, January 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Free lunch from 12 noon to 2 p.m. for federal employees with valid federal ID, please call to reserve 812-913-4647
