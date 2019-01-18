Harlem Globetrotters offering free tickets to furloughed employees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Harlem Globetrotters are offering complimentary game tickets to any government employee who is currently on furlough.
The Globetrotters are bringing their 2019 Fan Powered North American tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
Government employees will need to show their valid government ID at the KFC Yum! Center box office to receive two complimentary tickets to the game.
The tickets will be given out while supplies last.
