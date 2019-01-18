Horner Novelty moving out, ARC developers moving into downtown Jeffersonville building

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After 38 years, Horner Novelty will be moving out of its downtown Jeffersonville location and a southern Indiana developer will move in in its place.
Horner Novelty’s location on Spring Street is a well-known landmark in downtown Jeffersonville. But the new location inside the former Save-A-Lot along Allison Lane will put them closer to more of their customers, according to co-owner Veronica Mattingly.
Mattingly said this move is a positive change for the store. The new building will be all on one floor instead of two and have its own parking lot and be positioned closer to more of the community members that shop there, Mattingly said.
Inside the store Thursday afternoon, shoppers come in and stock up on half-priced decorations ahead of the move. Everything in the store, with a few exceptions like helium balloons, is half off to help reduce the amount of product needed to move to the new store.
The plan is to move out in the last week of February and open the new store mid-March, Mattingly said.
The building won’t sit empty. ARC president Alan Muncy, a southern Indiana developer, said his company will be moving in once Horner has moved out and they have big plans for the space.
"Our goal for downtown Jeffersonville is to be a part of the identity of downtown Jeffersonville. We really want to create that live, work, play atmosphere," Muncy said.
They plan to remodel the building and use the second floor space as their office, possibly leasing out the space on the first floor. When they’re done with the remodel, Muncy said the inside will be a cross between Disneyland and Google.
ARC is behind developments like the TownePlace Suites in Jeffersonville, which opened in the spring. Crews are currently finishing work constructing condominiums next to Big 4 Station Park as part of the Colston Place development. Muncy said they’re currently working on another development downtown as part of the Urban Enterprise Association property which would create 20-22 residential units and provide new restaurants for the area.
Muncy said the city is energized to transform the downtown and they’re excited to be a part of that.
“They are really committed to making it a better place, and with the incorporation of the arts district down there, I’m really excited about the arts district, too, because we’re going to incorporate public art into all of our projects downtown," Muncy said. “So I think Jeffersonville is really going in the right direction and we’re excited to be a part of it.”
Muncy said they want their office and projects downtown to help shape and grow downtown Jeffersonville for years to come.
