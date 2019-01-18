25 IU tries to snap three-game losing streak at Purdue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #25 Indiana is struggling. The Hoosiers have dropped three straight games.
On Saturday they travel to West Lafayette for a match up with archrival Purdue. It will be the 206th meeting in the series. The Boilermakers lead 116-89.
“To me, we’ve lost our confidence defensively,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “I do think that some of the focus on what’s going on is guys being able to make shots or scoring at times, but the one thing we have always hung our hat on, especially at the very beginning was the identity that this team was going to have to play with and how hard they were going to have to compete and dig in.”
The Hoosiers losing streak started with a 74-63 loss at #2 Michigan. Then it was a 78-75 setback last Friday night at Maryland, followed by a lackluster effort in a 66-51 loss at home to Nebraska on Monday.
“The players have to be engaged and our best players have to be the guys that are engaged and I think that’s something that the guys with experience, veteran guys in our system for a couple years understand how we have to play and those guys got to hold each other accountable to the best of their ability,” Miller said.
The Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) and the Boilermakers (11-6, 4-2) tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Mackey Arena. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.
