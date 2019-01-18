JCPS holds racial equity forum

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Parents in the Shawnee neighborhood learned more Thursday night about a plan to create racial equity in Jefferson County Public Schools.
The district has been taking the discussion on the road. Thursday’s community conversation taking place at the Academy at Shawnee.
In early January, JCPS passed a district-wide racial equity policy plan. The goal is to help close the achievement gap, between black and white students.
The plan includes the hiring of 128 additional teachers and 31 administrators of color by 2020. It also includes additional training for schools, district administrators and school-based decision-making councils on the importance of staff diversity. Another initiative in the plan aims to reduce the suspension rate for students of color.
“Students need to know that they are being treated fairly and equitably, and I think this is one more way that we can demonstrate to them that we are listening to them and that we are very concerned about their needs,” Academy at Shawnee Principal Kymberly Rice said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.