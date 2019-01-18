JCPS will offer apprenticeships to students, expanding Academies of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools launched the next big step for the Academies of Louisville on Friday.
The program puts students in real world learning experiences, connecting them with apprenticeships at local businesses.
Through the Academies of Louisville, more than 17,000 students at 14 different JCPS schools have the opportunity for on-the-job learning at a variety of workplaces.
Since it was launched a year ago, 105 area businesses have partnered with the district.
“I picked up, just myself, in conversations with CEOs this week that are interested in doing this,” Kent Oyler, with Greater Louisville Inc, said. “The business community is way behind this.”
The program is getting attention from city and state leaders.
“What is happening with the Academies of Louisville is not only one of the most exciting things happening in Jefferson County Schools, it’s one of the most exciting things happening in K-12 education across the commonwealth,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis said.
Folly Aboussa is a senior at Seneca High School and has been working with KFC.
“I have been able to get a little bit of classroom experience, see the basics of business, the basic methods and systems, but I needed that bigger picture, that bigger perspective," Aboussa said. "Being able to go into the KFC Help Desk and see what’s actually going on was the greater thing that I needed.”
The district announced they will start hiring apprentices too.
“We had to look inward and say we have the opportunity to do that with all of the industry sectors we have within our organization,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.
Engaging current students in early childhood education could be a pathway to employment at JCPS, and a way for the district to control a teacher shortage.
“They can go right into a college program (through) our partnership with Simmons College and then come right back to us at JCPS," Pollio said. "So that’s really what we have to do, I think, in this model to make sure that our future teachers are being trained as early as high school.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.