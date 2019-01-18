New Nike golf shoe has a surprising look

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nike has released a new golf shoe that will look right at home on the green. The newest version of the Air Max 1 golf shoe, called simply “Grass” will be soon be available. They feature a lush, green turf-like material that will make your feet blend in with the course because it looks like, well, grass.
The shoe has a Zoom Air mid-sole and rubber outer sole. No word yet on when the shoes will be released. They’re expected to retail for about $140.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.