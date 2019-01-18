No decision yet on site of Brooks Houck theft trial

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The place where the theft trial of Brooks Houck will take place is still up in the air.
Houck was indicted in July 2018 on five counts of theft. Police allege Houck stole roofing shingles from the Bardstown Lowe’s Home Improvement Center three months earlier.
According to the court, all sides believe a change of venue is necessary but the question is where will the trial be moved. Both sides have been told to have their paperwork filed by February 7.
Houck has been called the main suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, 35, of Bardstown. He is the former boyfriend of the mother of five who was last seen on July 3, 2015.
Rogers' abandoned car was found on the Bluegrass Parkway, but there has been no trace of her. Family members believe Rogers has been murdered.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.