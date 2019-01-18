Pedestrian hit on Dixie Highway; traffic shut down in both directions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A portion of Dixie Highway has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
The person was hit near Dixie Highway at Flintlock Drive at 7:10 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.
Dispatchers said other injuries were reported. The extent of any injuries has not been released.
Traffic has been shut down in the northbound and southbound lanes around the crash. Drivers should expect delays.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
