Price drops on the way for UofL tickets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you’re already looking ahead to UofL basketball tickets for next season, you could end up paying less.
The University of Louisville’s Athletic Association approved a plan Friday that would reduce single-ticket prices for some upper- and mid-level sections.
Upper-level midcourt seats that cost $49.15 this year will cost $41.21 next year. Upper-level corner and end zone seats will drop from $49.15 all the way to $28.68 in 2019-20.
Lower-bowl seats will increase about a dollar, from $49.15 to $50.16.
UofL athletic director Vince Tyra said Friday that attendance has slid in both professional and college sports, and UofL fans have perhaps tired of the multiple
“With attendance across collegiate and professional sports, there is a decline, for sure,” UofL athletic director Vince Tyra said. “And I think with what we have seen with our own data, we felt like (the price drops were) appropriate.”
The Cards play their home games at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.
