SC man who threw hot coffee at teen McDonald’s employee arrested
By Tanita Gaither | January 17, 2019 at 12:11 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 9:46 PM

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) - The Camden man who threw hot coffee at a teenage McDonald’s employee because he was upset about his wait for French fries surrendered to law enforcement, according to Camden police.

Police say Joshua Emery Noel had a warrant issued for his arrest on Jan. 11 for second-degree assault and battery after police released surveillance video of him throwing coffee at the 16-year-old employee in late December.

Noel surrendered to police on Jan. 16 and admitted to throwing coffee on the employee. He was given a $7,500 bond and is no longer in jail, according to online jail logs.

Camden police say they’re looking for a man who threw hot coffee at a teenage employee at McDonald’s. (Source: Survelliance images/Camden Police Department)

Police say Noel was identified by a number of people who reached out to the police department and reported it to Crimestoppers.

