SnowTALK! Friday Edition

Another lobe of moisture will move in from the west. This may start as freezing rain or sleet but most of this should be snow. There are signs of two bands that may form. One north across southern Indiana that will push east into far N KY and OH. But it is a secondary low near TN that may enhance a new band right over central KY and that pulls east. Either one can certainly put down accumulations over 2″...perhaps even doubling that. We just don’t have solid info yet on the exact placement of the first one and the second (southern) one is not even showing up on some of the data. This means some could get really lucky with a thumping or snow or....it’ll be a bust. This is not a system that will make EVERY snow-lover happy. That is for sure.