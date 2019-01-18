Some Brown School parents want better communication and security

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A gun found at the Ahrens Educational Resource Center Wednesday, right next door to the J. Graham Brown School, still has some parents feeling uneasy. That’s because they felt the communication and security wasn’t as tight as it should be.
While the school was checked, some parents said security and communication needs improvement.
Both buildings were cleared but, parents told WAVE 3 News, they didn’t like the fact that they dropped their kids off at school Thursday morning without knowing a gun had been found in a men’s restroom next door the night before.
“On Thursday morning, students got to school like a normal school day," parent Ashley Chesman said.
What happened next? The Brown School was put on heightened security. And that’s what’s troubling to parents like Chesman, who’s on the School Based Decision Making Council at Brown--the school is connected to Ahrens.
Parents got a text message late Thursday morning that read, “Please read today’s special message on our website.”
Some parents told WAVE 3 News they didn’t read it right away because the word ‘special’ was used instead of ‘important’ or ‘must read’. Eventually, they saw the message about what happened at Ahrens.
“A gun was found, there is no threat to the school, canines have searched the building,” Chesman said of what followed at Brown in the message.
Parents asked why the Brown School sweep didn’t happen Wednesday night or Thursday morning before children got to school. And, while doors are supposed to stay locked between the two buildings, parents said they have witnessed teachers and students opening doors, going through Ahrens, sometimes as a shortcut.
“I do think something needs to happen,” Chesman said. “I don’t know what that something is, but I really think something needs to happen now.”
In September, Louisville Metro Police were called and the school was placed on lockdown after an unknown person followed a parent into Brown. This week, LMPD was not called, but JCPS tells us their own team of sworn law enforcement officers handled the situation and took the gun to LMPD.
There are two security guards on property at Brown, but not a School Resource Officer. JCPS said they are always looking at ways to improve security at all schools. And everyone we spoke with agrees, it’s a learning experience.
Chesman said she sent an email with her concerns to JCPS.
“I have to be a little more proactive as a parent to say, you’ve got to secure these two areas,” Chesman said.
The school’s PTSA President Ashley Smith told WAVE 3 News she does not see an issue being next door to Ahrens, saying that unfortunately, she sees the problem more about today’s gun culture everywhere.
The gun discovery is under investigation.
