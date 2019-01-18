12 UK visits #14 Auburn on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It is a heavyweight battle in the Southeastern Conference.
#12 Kentucky at #14 Auburn.
The Cats lost last year at Auburn 76-66. The Tigers trail the all-time series 92-19.
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl has a team that is 13-3 and 10-0 at home this season, but he knows the Cats will come in to Auburn Arena ready to battle.
“Sometimes Kentucky teams come in and they’re just ultra-talented. If they play hard on that night and they play well that night, you’ve got no chance.," Pearl said. “This team is talented, but this team has played hard every night. Keldon (Johnson) is a competitor, so is Ashton (Hagans). They all are. It’s not like we’re going to get Kentucky coming in here with all their talent, and they’re going to show up at Auburn Arena and think they can beat us. They know we’re better than that, but more importantly, they’re better than that. That’s just the way they’re playing. I’m impressed with them. What’s important? We’ve got to keep them off the offensive boards, got to try and turn them over some.”
Auburn hits 10.9 three-pointers a game, a mark which is 5th in the nation.
“Well, let’s say this: They are going to shoot 35 of them," UK head coach John Calipari said. "If you really guard them and you really guard the 3, they are going to shoot 35 of them. They do it off the bounce, they do it off the catch, they do it in transition, and they do it in pick-and-rolls. But, they also got (Austin) Wiley, who’s a heck of a post player, and they are very active rebounding the ball. They’re a really good team. They are really good.”
The Cats (13-3, 3-1 SEC) and Tigers (13-3, 2-1) tip off at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised nationally ESPN.
