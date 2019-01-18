4 UofL gets 20 from Asia Durr in 91-43 win over Virginia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Asia Durr scored a game-high 20 points as #4 UofL used a big second quarter to take control in a 91-43 over Virginia on Thursday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cards improve to 16-1 and 4-1 in the ACC. UVA falls to 7-11, 1-4.
It was Jeff Walz Bobble head night and the Cards head coach dressed just like the doll.
UofL went on a 24-3 run to open the second quarter. They hit a season high 57% from the field, including 12-24 from three.
Dana Evans finished with 14 points and 4 assists. Kylie Shook added 14 points and 8 rebounds. Bionca Dunham had 12 points.
The Cards visit Wake Forest (9-8, 0-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m.
