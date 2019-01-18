UofL’s Walz takes a shot from the bench

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The opportunity had presented itself before, but this time Jeff Walz took the shot.
With 26.7 seconds left in the third quarter and his #4 UofL team leading Virginia 69-28, a pass from freshman Seygan Robins sailed over the head of it’s intended target, Mykasa Robinson, and into the hands of Walz.
Standing at the bench, he caught the ball, never hesitated, and fired up a jumper.
“It’s a shot you got to make, you know I’m going to be honest, because I spent two years of my college career sitting right there," Walz said. “I mean that was my shot. I mean right on the bench, right where I was used to being.”
His players were excited about it for a few reasons.
“I’m glad he was able to shoot it, but I’m glad he didn’t make it,” Asia Durr said. “Because, we would have heard about it for the next like six months, until I left, so he wouldn’t have stopped talking about that.”
Durr hit 7 of her 12 shots, including four three-pointers on her way to a game-high 20 points in a 91-43 win. The Cards are now 16-1, 4-1 in the ACC and visit Wake Forest (9-8, 0-4 ACC) on Sunday at 1 p.m.
