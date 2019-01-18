WaterStep ambassadors meet in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Devices that can provide clean water to people in need will be sent to three countries from Louisville.
Three of WaterStep’s International Ambassadors, Rosa Linda Tapia who has been working in Ecuador, Ana Lopez who has been working in Costa Rica and Cindy Figueroa who has been working in Puerto Rico, picked up equipment to take back to each of the counties they have been in on Friday.
According to WaterStep, the tools they were given include WaterStep’s M-100 Chlorine Generator, which can provide thousands of gallons of safe water each day, and the portable BleachMaker, which provides medical-strength disinfectant.
