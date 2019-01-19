ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Lexington for Kansas-Kentucky game

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Once again Rupp Arena will host ESPN’s College GameDay.
UK announced on Saturday, the show is coming to Lexington on Jan. 26 for the Wildcats game against Kansas.
This is UK’s 17th time hosting the show. They trail only North Carolina for most times hosting, the Tar Heels have hosted it 18 times.
Kentucky and Kansas tip off at 6 p.m.
Admission is free and fans will be let in on a first-come, first-serve basis. UK’s clear bag policy and other security measures will be in effect. Signs are permitted, but subject to screening.
Doors open to the public for College GameDay at 9 a.m., the show begins at 11 a.m.. Students are allowed to start lining up at the student gate no earlier than 5 a.m. Saturday.
Students who are attending both ESPN College GameDay and the Kansas game will receive numbered wristbands and be required to return to line at the student gate by 3 p.m.
Kentucky currently has a 6-10 record in games featuring College GameDay appearances.
