FBI: Suspect wanted in 7 bank robberies in 6 states has ties to KY

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A national manhunt is underway for a bank robber who’s earned the nickname “The Traveling Bandit.”
And he has ties to Kentucky.
The FBI said the suspect is responsible for at least seven bank robberies in six states since December 28, 2018. That’s just a three week time frame.
He’s described as a white man, about 40 to 50 years old, with a goatee and salt and pepper hair. He is 5′6″ to 5′10″ with a medium build. The suspect has tattoos on both arms, the FBI said.
This is the timeline of the crimes, released by the FBI:
- Dec. 28, 2018: Aventura, FL
- Jan. 2, 2019: Asheville, NC
- Jan. 4, 2019: Johnson City, TN
- Jan. 8, 2019: Mt. Juliet, TN
- Jan. 10, 2019: Prattville, AL
- Jan. 14, 2019: Mt. Vernon, IL
- Jan. 17, 2019: Price, UT
Most of the time, the suspect walks up to the counter of a bank and hands over a note demanding cash and threatening he has a weapon, according to federal authorities.
The FBI said he is usually wearing a black baseball cap and may also wear a black jacket and white t-shirt.
Witnesses in Aventura, Florida told police the suspect spoke with a country accent.
The FBI released a surveillance picture of a white Ford Explorer or Expedition they believe is tied to the suspect. The SUV has a Kentucky license plate.
No one has been injured in the robberies.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous by the public.
Anyone with information on him or the robbery spree should call the FBI at 754-703-2000.
