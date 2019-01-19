Hardin County 911 dispatcher faces more than 150 sex crime charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man who worked as an emergency dispatcher in Elizabethtown was investigated for months by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit -- leading to his arrest.
Christopher James Carroll, 20, is charged with more than 150 sex crimes.
Attorney General Andy Beshear said Carroll created multiple fake profiles on social media sites to talk to underage children and “obtain nude images.”
A joint investigation between Beshear’s office, the United States Secret Service, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabethtown Police Department led to Carroll’s arrest on Friday. That investigation started back in September 2018.
Carroll is charged with nine counts of use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance; 50 counts of use of a minor under the age of 18 in a sexual performance; 100 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance; six counts of harassing communications and two counts of second-degree stalking.
He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond. Carroll is due in court Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 8:30 a.m.
Beshear talked about Carroll working at the Hardin County E-911 Center in the past tense in his press release, but Hardin County officials have not confirmed whether or not Carroll has been fired.
WAVE 3 News did reach out to the dispatch center for comment.
In light of this case, Beshear wanted to share the free Internet Safety Toolkit, which he said is a valuable resource for parents or anyone who would like to protect children from cyber bullying and online predators.
Anyone who knows about child abuse of any kind should report it to local police or call the Kentucky Child Abuse hotline at 877-597-2331 or 877-KYSAFE1.
