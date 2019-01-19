Johnsonville recalls more than 48,000 lbs. of frozen pork patties

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Johnsonville is recalling more than 48,000 pounds of its Frozen Bacon and Cheddar Ground Pork Patties, according to the USDA.
The reason? The USDA has received at least three complaints that the pork patties were potentially contaminated with black rubber.
There are no reports of any illnesses or injuries caused by the products.
The recall involves frozen pork patties produced and packaged on Sept. 27, Oct. 17, and Oct. 18 of 2018. The impacted packages have the establishment number 34225 printed on the carton end under the “Best Flavor By” date.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.