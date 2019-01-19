1 killed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has died after a wreck early Saturday morning.
Police confirm, the call came in at 3:45 a.m. of a wreck in the 1000 block of east Jefferson Street.
It’s believed the vehicle lost control in the curve, struck a utility pole, went through a fence and landed upside down.
Two people were in the car, a male passenger who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman who was taken to University Hospital.
The woman had non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, it’s unknown who was driving.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.