One dead, IU student injured in Bloomington apartment shooting

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - One person is dead and Indiana University student was injured after a drug deal gone bad resulted in a double shooting at an apartment complex near IU in Bloomington.
At approximately 9:16 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots within Knights Landing apartment complex in the 2000 block of North Walnut Street, west of IU’s Memorial Stadium.
Two men were found shot inside an apartment when police arrived. One victim was shot multiple times in his upper torso; the other had been shot in the shoulder. Both were transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.
Once at the hospital, the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, 21-year-old Skylar Maupin of Seymour, Indiana, died from his injuries.
The surviving victim, who is an IU student, was able to provide police with identifying information on one of suspects. Police located the two suspects a short time later in Martinsville, Indiana, and took them into custody. Police deputies noted that a handgun was in plain view on the floorboard of the suspect’s car.
“Knowing they came from Fort Wayne, we assumed they were headed north,” Bloomington Police Lt. Ryan Pedigo told WTHR. “We notified counties to the north of us. Shortly after sending that message, a deputy in Morgan County saw the vehicle pass on I-69 headed north that matched the description we had passed on to them. Both suspects were in custody within 50 minutes of the initial 911 call. We were told upon taking them into custody they could see a handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle which ended up being the handgun used in the homicide.”
The two suspects were identified as Jamarius Turnage, 25, and Cleodis Collins Jr., 24, both of Fort Wayne. Turnage has been charged with murder, robbery and a level two felony. Collins, Jr., has been charged with murder, attempted murder, a level one felony, robbery and a level two felony.
After investigating, it was revealed that the violence was due to a drug deal gone bad.
The two suspects had traveled to Bloomington to buy marijuana from the two victims but decided to rob them instead, police said. Once they got inside the victim’s apartment, one of the suspects and one of the victims began fighting in a bedroom. One suspect fired a handgun several times, and both suspects ran out of the apartment.
Once outside, the other suspect grabbed the handgun and returned to the front window of the apartment and began shooting inside. One shot of these shots struck the second victim in the shoulder, police said.
Both suspects are being held in the Monroe County Jail.
