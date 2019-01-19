TARC honors longtime executive director Barry Barker

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The city threw a party to celebrate a man who helped shape public transportation in Louisville.
TARC hosted the celebration at Union Station on Friday night, for the retirement of longtime executive director Barry Barker.
In his 24 years with the agency, Barker oversaw the shift to all-electric buses, championed the effort to install Wi-Fi on all buses, and helped develop real-time bus location services.
“How do we get people the public transporation that they need to be successful -- that’s what we’ve been about, that’s been our guiding philosophy -- to make this community successful,” Barker said.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced part of 10th Street near Union Station will be renamed Barry Barker Boulevard.
