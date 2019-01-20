Eberhard scores career-high 33 as Knights roll

One of the brightest spots for the Knights, Davenport said was the play of Tyler Jenkins, who finished with 13 points and four assists. “You’ve got a guy who one year ago today never knew he was going to play another college basketball game in his life with shoulder surgery and ulcerative colitis and who has struggled from the line, but has worked incredibly hard. They (Rockhurst coaches and players) are yelling, ‘Foul him,’ and I could take him out of the game, but I appreciate his loyalty and leadership so much, and he goes in there and goes nine for 11 from the line.”Other outstanding contributions were turned in by Chivarsky Corbett, who posted his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Parker Chitty, who Davenport said had his best game of the season with four assists, no turnovers and two steals to go along with three points.