Heart recipient meets the family of the man who saved his life

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two families met with the people who helped coordinate an organ donation that saved a man’s life.
David Barber had a stroke in 2014 and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure five months later.
In August 2018, he received a heart from Matthew Bishop.
On Saturday, Barber met the Bishop’s family and the staff at Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates who helped with the donation process.
“I’ll never understand why things happen the way they did, but I understand how they happened and meeting them and having them tell me that they’re proud of me, love me, it’s all the motivation in the world to take care of this," Barber said.
Barber’s father is also a heart recipient of 23 years.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.