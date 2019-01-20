Muslim Americans for Compassion feed TSA workers amid government shutdown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The government shutdown has reached historic lengths. So, the community showed up to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Sunday to help federal workers who have been going without pay for quite a while now.
Despite that, TSA agents are still working as the shutdown enters a fifth week.
Leaders of a Louisville group called Muslim Americans for Compassion said they felt like they should do something to help out the workers still waiting for their paychecks.
So, they bought all the TSA agents working in the area lunch and gave them gift cards for gas and food.
They said overall they hoped show support to all 200 TSA employees in Louisville making stops at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, Bowman Field and some other areas.
“We wanted to show them support, especially on this stormy, icy day that they are not forgotten, we are there for them," Muhammad Babar, the President of Muslim Americans for Compassion said. "We honestly believe our fellow citizens should not be used as leverage by our politicians.”
Babar said he feels the employees should be paid, and the government reopened, with border security discussions continuing after that.
He added that he hopes the shutdown will end soon.
