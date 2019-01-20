2nd man charged with murder in southeast Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A second person has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in southeast Louisville.
Dwjuan Goodman, 18, was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the Jan. 15 shooting death of Carlos M Catalan, 23, in the 4100 block of Pixley Way.
According to Louisville Metro police, Goodman and Tayshon Caudell, 18, attempted to give counterfeit money to Catalan to purchase less than a pound of marijuana.
A witness told officers Goodman and Caudell pulled out a handgun and tried to rob Catalan before shooting him.
According to an arrest slip, Caudell was on home incarceration at the time of the shooting.
Caudell was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Jan. 16. Both men are charged with murder, robbery, trafficking in marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
