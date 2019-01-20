Nwora’s sizzling start sparks Cards in romp over Tech

When Nwora connected on an early trey, U of L led 9-2. Couple minutes later, Nwora drove baseline en route to a slam that put the Cards up 16-4. Minutes later, he knocked down a step-back three and Louisville’s lead ballooned to 28-6 and Tech was in trouble. At intermission, U of L was front by 27, 43 to 16. Nwora also hauled in eight rebounds for the Cards.