Nwora’s sizzling start sparks Cards in romp over Tech

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jordan Nwora was nearly unstoppable down in Atlanta on Saturday. Nwora who finished 10 of 16 from the field, paved the way for a Cards romp over Georgia Tech as U of L clobbered the Yellowjackets, 79-51. Nwora scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half as Louisville rocketed to a huge lead over homestanding Tech.
When Nwora connected on an early trey, U of L led 9-2. Couple minutes later, Nwora drove baseline en route to a slam that put the Cards up 16-4. Minutes later, he knocked down a step-back three and Louisville’s lead ballooned to 28-6 and Tech was in trouble. At intermission, U of L was front by 27, 43 to 16. Nwora also hauled in eight rebounds for the Cards.
Louisville’s Malik Williams chipped in with 13 points as the Cards chalked up their third straight ACC victory.
Up next for U of L is a Thursday night showdown against N.C. State. It’ll be an 8:00pm tip at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will be broadcast on WAVE 3 News.
