Things to know as Louisville prepares for winter storm

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With winter weather quickly approaching WAVE Country, preparations were in the works Saturday to deal with impending rain, ice and snow.
KYTC crews arrived to get loaded up and hit the roads Saturday night. Metro Public Works were starting as well. The INDOT said they already started at 4 p.m.
Preparation for the winter event was proving challenging for road crews.
No one was able to pre-treat the roads with brine because of all the rain, which would have washed off all the salt.
Public works said they coated the salt in calcium chloride for extra melting ability. Regular salt according only works with temperatures above 23 degrees, but liquid calcium chloride works well into the single digits, KYTC Spokesperson Andrea Clifford said. Even still, the falling temperatures are a huge hurdle.
“The lower the temperature goes, the longer it takes for the snow melting chemicals to work,” Clifford said. “So people don’t need to think that we’re gonna be able to clear this up pretty quickly--it’s gonna take a while.”
KYTC is planning on plowing overnight as well--but only focusing on major roads, interstates and highways, not neighborhood streets.
Crews are ready for whatever comes their way, the KYTC said, but the possibility of a flash freeze is the biggest concern.
“We will be in a hurry to get that layer of salt down, particularly treated with the calcium chloride,” Harold Adams with Louisville Metro Public Works said. “And that round of plowing, if it snows like it’s forecasted, will follow immediately on the heels of that so we give it as little chance to adhere to the surface as possible.”
Warning all drivers to stay off the roads if possible, Clifford said the ice isn’t the only dangerous challenge crews and motorists will face. Winds up to 40 miles an hour are also a concern.
“So, we might get a road clear plowed along, and then the winds will blow snow back on,” Clifford said. “So that’s something we’re going to fight all evening long.”
When the weather is this cold, it’s important to get all pets indoors.
If you’re driving in the morning, leave with plenty of time and drive slow. Remember, KYTC and Public Works will not be plowing neighborhood streets overnight.
Report all power outages to your provider and not 911-- so you don’t clog up the lines.
All three shelters in the city--St. Vincent DePaul, Salvation Army, Wayside Christian Mission--will be letting everyone in Saturday night.
Check out the list of helpful resources below for information on where you can find live maps, Twitter handles for helpful tips on traffic, and how to sign up for the LENS Alert system.
LOU METRO SNOW PLOW LIVE MAP: https://apps.lojic.org/metrosnowroutes
KYTRC SNOW PLOW LIVE MAP: http://kytc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=327a38decc8c4e5cb882dc6cd0f9d45d
INDOT LIVE TRAFFIC MAP: http://pws.trafficwise.org/
KYTC TWITTER: https://twitter.com/KYTC
LOU PUB WORKS TWITTER: https://twitter.com/LouPubWorks
INDOT TWITTER: https://twitter.com/INDOT
LENS SIGN UP INFO: https://louisvilleky.gov/government/emergency-services/lensalert-smart911
