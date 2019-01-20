Trinity Wins Second Straight LIT Championship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trinity senior, Stan Turnier knocked down 4-7 three pointers to lead the Shamrocks to a 57-40 victory over Seneca to win the Republic Bank LIT. Trinity has now won back-to-back LIT titles. University of Louisville signee, David Johnson was named tournament MVP.
Trinity’s Jamil Hardaway scored the Rocks first six points by getting open against the Redhawk’s press. He finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Seneca big man, Carl Parker was huge inside finishing with 13 points and eight boards. Richard Ninamou also had a big game, almost recording a double double with with 12 points and nine boards.
Johnson, playing in just his fourth game since returning from a leg injury, was named MVP despite only scoring six points. He did pull down five rebounds and dish five assists. Both he and head coach, Mike Szabo said it speaks volumes about the team that they can win a big game without Johnson having a huge night. “We had a few weeks to play without him, and I think that really helped us because we had some other guys step up tonight which we needed”, said Szabo. “I can trust my teammates. They don’t need me to score 20 points a game for us to win, We just need to play", said Johnson.
