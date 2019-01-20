Trinity Wins Second Straight LIT Championship

Johnson, playing in just his fourth game since returning from a leg injury, was named MVP despite only scoring six points. He did pull down five rebounds and dish five assists. Both he and head coach, Mike Szabo said it speaks volumes about the team that they can win a big game without Johnson having a huge night. “We had a few weeks to play without him, and I think that really helped us because we had some other guys step up tonight which we needed”, said Szabo. “I can trust my teammates. They don’t need me to score 20 points a game for us to win, We just need to play", said Johnson.