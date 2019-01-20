Winter safety tips to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Each year, there are more than 20,000 emergency room visits in the U.S. due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless and tasteless and is often called a silent killer. Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, nausea, ringing of the ears, weakness or dizziness. KentuckyOne Health is offering tips for staying safe during winter conditions.
• Have heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.
• Do not use portable, flameless chemical heaters indoors.
• Install a carbon monoxide detector on each floor of home.
• Change heating filters before winter begins.
• Only use oven for cooking. Never heat home with an oven
• Turn off portable heaters when going to bed.
• Never pre-warm a vehicle inside a garage with the door down. This can lead to dangerous levels of toxic exhaust in a non-ventilated area.
Late last year, the Louisville community saw how dangerous that can be. In Valley station, a father and his two children ages 8 and 3 died in a tragic accident from carbon monoxide poisoning.
