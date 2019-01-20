Winter weather health and safety tips

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Beyond the inconvenience and discomfort, a winter storm can cause real damage. It’s important to think about winter preparedness. If you don’t have to be out in this weather, avoid it but, if you do, here are some tips:
Looks can be deceiving. Don’t underestimate how dangerous the snow and ice can be. One slip or fall and you can do some major damage to your body. Walk carefully on snowy, icy walkways.
You may be tempted to break out the shovel and hit the driveway, avoid overexertion when shoveling snow. It’s a serious workout and going at it too hard can bring on a heart attack − a major cause of death in the winter.
Watch for signs of frostbite: loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities. If any of these occur, get medical help immediately.
Hypothermia is uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If you or someone else experiences hypothermia symptoms, go to a warm location, remove wet clothing, and warm the center of the body first. And of course, get medical help as soon as possible.
It’s important to keep your little ones all bundled up. That warm coat can get in the way of protecting your children in a car crash. While it may seem like they are strapped snugly into a car seat, the coat can make the harness straps dangerously loose.
You might think of dehydration as a summer condition, but it can also happen in the winter. Breathing in cold, dry air causes the body to lose a lot of fluid. Make sure you’re taking in enough water, even if you don’t think you need it.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.