ALERT DAY: Bitter cold with slick spots

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Certainly the coldest morning of the season with some single digits on the map for some.
Expect a decent amount of sunshine today. It will remain below freezing all the way into this evening.
South winds overnight may actually allow for us to climb to the freezing mark by sunrise Tuesday, which will set the stage for a warmer day into the 40s.
The south flow will really ramp up Tuesday night with wind gusts over 40 mph near sunrise Wednesday. The wind will be ahead of a band of rain will the move through during the morning Wednesday.
Temperatures will then crash into the afternoon…changing some of the rain to snow before ending. Even without snow, icy roads can develop with the rapid drop in temperatures expected.
After this system leaves us, it is full-on winter for a week…or longer.
TODAY (ALERT DAY): Mostly sunny and cold; HIGH: 27°
TONIGHT: (ALERT DAY): Mainly clear; Cold; LOW: 24°, then rising to near 32° by sunrise
TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds; Warmer; HIGH: 46
