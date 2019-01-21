Annual Freedom Award goes to Louisville educator Diane Porter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Junior Day. Every year, the city of Louisville honors community members who honor Doctor King’s vision.
This year, the Freedom Award went to Diane Porter.
Porter, an educator for 39 years, is the Jefferson County Public Schools board chair. A native of Louisville, her impact on youth as a leader and educator has spanned generations.
In 2012, she became the first African American woman to serve as a JCPS board chair.
She said she accepted the Freedom Award on behalf of children.
“It’s exciting that we’re recognizing Doctor King with the Dreamers, and it’s exciting to be in this space with the kids because that’s what my life is about education and the young students,” Porter said.
This was the 9th annual Keepers of the Dream Award.
The Freedom Award, first presented in 1987, recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, racial equality and civic activism.
The ArtsReach Living the Vision Award was presented to the founders and organizers of the No More Red Dots campaign, including Dr. Eddie L. Woods, Norman Martin, Darin Woods, Connie Cherry and Tonika Bacon.
No More Red Dots is a movement that serves to reduce the number of “red dots” on crime maps, preventing young adults from making uninformed choices that could lead to prison.
