Bellarmine’s Eberhard named GLVC Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS--The Great Lakes Valley Conference named Bellarmine’s Adam Eberhard Player of the Week the league office announced on Monday. It was the fourth honor of the season for the 6-8 senior forward, making Eberhard the third Knight to win the award four times in a season. Tom Schurfranz was the first to do it, winning POTW honors four times during the 1990-91 season, and Matt Gladieux duplicated the feat in 1997-98.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK Adam Eberhard, Bellarmine Sr., F, Evansville, Indiana Major: Sport Administration Team Result: W, 85-65 at William Jewell (1/17); W, 82-71 at Rockhurst (1/19)
Averaged 27.5 points on 19-of-29 (.655) shooting, as well as 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game in two GLVC road wins
Was 3-of-4 from three-point land and a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line
Scored 22 points on 8-of-13 (.615) from the field with eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks against William Jewell
Poured in a career-high 33 points on 11-of-16 shooting (.688) with three rebounds, two assists and two steals at Rockhurst
Became GLVC's leading scorer at 21.6 points per game over the weekend
Eclipsed the 1,600-point plateau and now stands eighth on Bellarmine's all-time scoring list with 1,625 points
Earns his fifth career Player of the Week award (1/9/17, 11/12/18, 12/3/18, 12/31/18)
Last Bellarmine Player of the Week: Adam Eberhard (12/31/18)
Official release from Bellarmine sports information