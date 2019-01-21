Bellarmine’s Eberhard named GLVC Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS--The Great Lakes Valley Conference named Bellarmine’s Adam Eberhard Player of the Week the league office announced on Monday. It was the fourth honor of the season for the 6-8 senior forward, making Eberhard the third Knight to win the award four times in a season. Tom Schurfranz was the first to do it, winning POTW honors four times during the 1990-91 season, and Matt Gladieux duplicated the feat in 1997-98.