Cards crack the Top 25, Cats move up, Hoosiers move out
This weeks Associated Press Men's college basketball Top 25 (Phil Coale)
By Kent Taylor | January 21, 2019 at 3:46 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 3:46 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL is in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. The Cards are #23 this week. UK moved up four spots to #8 after a big win Saturday at Auburn. Indiana, #25 last week, fell out of the poll after losses to Nebraska and at Purdue. The Hoosiers have lost four straight.

Tennessee is the new #1.

RecordPtsPrv

1. Tennessee (48) 16-1 1575 3

2. Duke (11) 15-2 1520 1

3. Virginia (3) 16-1 1451 4

4. Gonzaga 18-2 1374 5

5. Michigan 17-1 1363 2

6. Michigan St. (2) 16-2 1355 6

7. Nevada 18-1 1143 10

8. Kentucky 14-3 1087 12

9. Kansas 15-3 1060 7

10. Virginia Tech 15-2 1007 9

11. North Carolina 14-4 895 13

12. Marquette 16-3 861 15

13. Maryland 16-3 751 19

14. Texas Tech 15-3 743 8

14. Buffalo 17-1 743 16

16. Auburn 13-4 627 14

17. Houston 18-1 544 21

18. Villanova 14-4 450 22

19. Iowa 16-3 332 23

20. Mississippi 14-3 291 18

21. NC State 15-3 282 17

22. Mississippi St. 14-3 266 24

23. Louisville 13-5 230 -

24. Iowa St. 14-4 156 -

25. LSU 14-3 154 -

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 139, Purdue 111, Kansas St 91, Nebraska 66, Wisconsin 64, Oklahoma 16, Syracuse 13, Washington 11, Murray St. 9, Cincinnati 6, Wofford 5, Saint Louis 3, San Francisco 2, Florida 2, TCU 1, Hofstra 1.

