FORECAST: Cold overnight ahead; light snow possible Wednesday

ALERT DAYS
- WEDNESDAY 1/23
ALERTS
- WEDNESDAY: 25-35 MPH wind gusts
- WEDNESDAY EVENING: Rain ending as light snow, slick spots possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Morning lows on this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday were in the single digits for many. It will not be as cold overnight tonight, with lows holding steady in the lower 20s to upper teens. In fact, we’ll likely start to see temperatures warm by early Tuesday morning.
With some sunshine and southerly winds helping out, we’ll rise to much warmer highs Tuesday in the mid 40s. Another blast of active weather rolls in late Tuesday into early Wednesday as winds kick up, gusting 25 to 35 MPH. Rain chances also will be increasing during this time.
We should see temperatures quickly bounce near 50 degrees early Wednesday before temperatures crash once again in the afternoon or evening. As this cold air rushes in, the back edge of the rain would have the potential to transition to a period of light snow before ending. This would put down a light accumulation for some, causing concern for slick spots on area roads.
Temperatures fall into the 20s by Wednesday evening, with highs Thursday in the 30s and 10s Friday.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cold. LOW: 18°
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, clouds increase after noon, warmer. HIGH: 46°
WEDNESDAY (ALERT DAY): Rain likely, possibly ending as a period of light snow. HIGH: 49° (falling into the teens by early Thursday)
