Graeter’s says personal info used on website possibly compromised

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Graeter’s has written to customers who used its website to make purchases to let them know that their personal information may have been compromised.
Graeter’s says unauthorized charges may have been made on debit or credit cards after they were legitimately used on the company’s website.
Graeter’s investigation revealed that an unauthorized code had been added to the checkout page of their website.
The code may have been on the site from June 28, 2018 through Dec. 18, 2018.
Graeter’s says the code was capable of copying information entered by customers during the checkout process including name, address, phone number, fax number, card type and number, expiration date and card verification code.
The company is encouraging those customers who may have been impacted to review their bank card statements for any unauthorized activity and report any suspicious charges.
Customers with questions or concerns may call 877-209-9591, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central Time.
