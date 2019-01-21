Hollywood celebrates the worst in film with the Razzie Award nominations

Hollywood celebrates the worst in film with the Razzie Award nominations
The day before Hollywood recognizes its best with the Oscar nominations, we celebrate the worst with the Razzie nominations
By Liz Adelberg | January 21, 2019 at 2:26 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 2:26 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -One day ahead of Oscar nominations, the worst films of the year are being celebrated with the Razzie Award nominations.

Worst Film

  • Gotti
  • The Happytime Murders
  • Holmes & Watson
  • Robin Hood
  • Winchester

Worst Actor

  • Johnny Depp (Voice Only) Sherlock Gnomes
  • Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson
  • John Travolta / Gotti
  • Donald J. Trump (As Himself) / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9    
  • Bruce Willis / Death Wish 

Worst Actress

  • Jennifer Garner / Peppermint
  • Amber Heard / London Fields
  • Melissa McCarthy / The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
  • Helen Mirren / Winchester
  • Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper  

Worst Supporting Actor

  • Jamie Foxx / Robin Hood
  • Ludacris (Voice Only) Show Dogs
  • Joel McHale / The Happytime Murders
  • John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson
  • Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 

Worst Supporting Actress

  • Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9
  • Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed
  • Kelly Preston / Gotti
  • Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man
  • Melania Trump (As Herself) Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Screen Combo

  • Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) / The Happytime Murders
  • Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) / Sherlock Gnomes
  • Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) / Holmes & Watson
  • Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) / Gotti
  • Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness / Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9 

Worst Remake, Rip-off of sequel

  • Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America...)
  • Death Wish
  • Holmes & Watson
  • The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)
  • Robin Hood 

Worst Director

  • Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson
  • Kevin Connolly / Gotti
  • James Foley / Fifty Shades Freed
  • Brian Henson / The Happytime Murders
  • The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter) / Winchester

Worst Screenplay

  • Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
  • Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James  
  • Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
  • The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson  
  • Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers  

The 39th annual Razzie Awards will take place the night before the 91st Academy Awards, on February 23.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.