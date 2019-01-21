Hollywood celebrates the worst in film with the Razzie Award nominations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -One day ahead of Oscar nominations, the worst films of the year are being celebrated with the Razzie Award nominations.
Worst Film
- Gotti
- The Happytime Murders
- Holmes & Watson
- Robin Hood
- Winchester
Worst Actor
- Johnny Depp (Voice Only) / Sherlock Gnomes
- Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson
- John Travolta / Gotti
- Donald J. Trump (As Himself) / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
- Bruce Willis / Death Wish
Worst Actress
- Jennifer Garner / Peppermint
- Amber Heard / London Fields
- Melissa McCarthy / The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
- Helen Mirren / Winchester
- Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper
Worst Supporting Actor
- Jamie Foxx / Robin Hood
- Ludacris (Voice Only) / Show Dogs
- Joel McHale / The Happytime Murders
- John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson
- Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Worst Supporting Actress
- Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9
- Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed
- Kelly Preston / Gotti
- Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man
- Melania Trump (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Screen Combo
- Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) / The Happytime Murders
- Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) / Sherlock Gnomes
- Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) / Holmes & Watson
- Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) / Gotti
- Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness / Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Remake, Rip-off of sequel
- Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America...)
- Death Wish
- Holmes & Watson
- The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)
- Robin Hood
Worst Director
- Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson
- Kevin Connolly / Gotti
- James Foley / Fifty Shades Freed
- Brian Henson / The Happytime Murders
- The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter) / Winchester
Worst Screenplay
- Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
- Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
- Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
- The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
- Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers
The 39th annual Razzie Awards will take place the night before the 91st Academy Awards, on February 23.
