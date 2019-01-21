Low-barrier shelter busy, but some homeless still in cold

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Low-barrier shelters up and running, but some members of Louisville's homeless population are still braving freezing temperatures to stay out on the streets.
“There are some folks who just don’t want to go inside for whatever reason,” District 4 Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.
Sexton Smith and other leaders said they’re doing what they can short of forcing people from the sidewalk. So, with the rules now relaxed, why are people choosing not to take shelter?
Sexton Smith cited one of the three “P’s” -- pets, partners and possessions. She said many homeless are still choosing not to go into a shelter because they don’t want to be separated from their belongings. she and Wayside Christian Mission leaders believe folks with a lot a stuff are still waiting for storage units to open, hopefully by Feb. 1.
“There are a number of folks choosing to stay outside,” Sexton Smith said, adding that she’s seeing what everyone else is, people huddled in the cold. “Those are rights as citizens of the United States of America.”
Sexton Smith said she’s personally tried to get people to go in, but is calling on more volunteers to keep trying.
“I think we need to respect everyone’s wishes, however, it is so cold out, I think it could put some folks in danger,” she said.
Meanwhile, the low-barrier shelter at Wayside Christian Mission’s gym is busy.
“It’s going surprisingly well, surprisingly well,” Wayside’s Nina Moseley said. There’s no fighting, no drugs or weapons, but the rest of the rules are relaxed to allow couples, pets and some personal belongings. That’s a huge change. And, Mosely said, there’s been a lot of camaraderie so far. She also said she’s meeting couples and respectful pet owners who didn’t want to leave what they love, and she gets it.
“There are folks in here that had been barred from every shelter,” Moseley said. “We said, ‘You can come in here; this is your second chance.’”
As for those who still won’t come in?
“A lot of them have a lot of intricate set-ups outside and they just don’t want to lose all of their stuff,” Moseley said, adding that she believes more people will come in when storage units are set up.
Sexton Smith also has asked the medical community to work with the city, saying medically fragile people are getting released from hospitals without a designated place to go. Sexton Smith said there was some confusion about the opening of an emergency family shelter at St. Stephen Church; she said it’s not ready yet, that modifications are being made but it should open soon.
Meanwhile, Moseley said she believes the homeless still need a designated outdoor space like somewhere along the river or a park that’s not used much, as she contends some homeless always will choose to stay outside a good part of the year.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.