Low-barrier shelter busy, but some homeless still in cold

“It’s going surprisingly well, surprisingly well,” Wayside’s Nina Moseley said. There’s no fighting, no drugs or weapons, but the rest of the rules are relaxed to allow couples, pets and some personal belongings. That’s a huge change. And, Mosely said, there’s been a lot of camaraderie so far. She also said she’s meeting couples and respectful pet owners who didn’t want to leave what they love, and she gets it.