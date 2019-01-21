Man accused of raping, beating two women

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of raping two women, beating them and kidnapping one of them.
Louisville Metro police arrested Byron Seymour on Jan. 20.
According to an arrest report, Seymour pulled a knife, threatened a woman with it and forced her into a bedroom. He then raped the woman, according to police.
In court documents, officers said the victim's daughter confronted the suspect and helped her mom get away.
In October 2018, LMPD said Byron was involved with another incident with a woman. An arrest report states Byron agreed to give a different woman a ride home from a party. When the woman tried to get out of the car several times, police said Seymour climbed over her, punched her with a closed fist and used his forearm to choke her. Police said Seymour went on to rape the woman.
Seymour is charged with two counts of rape and wanton endangerment, kidnapping and assault.
His bond totals $60,000 for both incidents.
