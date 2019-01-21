Rep. Yarmuth jokingly calls for ban on teens wearing MAGA hats

"John Yarmuth wants to deny First Amendment rights to teenagers. Congressman Yarmuth’s tweet today about a “total and complete shutdown of teenagers wearing MAGA hats” fundamentally violates the sacred oath he took less than two weeks ago to protect the Constitution. It’s embarrassing that our Congressman would use his office to stifle the political expression of America’s youth. Instead of shutting down the views of his political opponents he ought to be focusing on serving the interests of our entire community.