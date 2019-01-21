Seven area teams are ranked in AP Top 10

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lead by Trinity in the boys poll and Elizabethtown in the girls poll, a total of seven area teams are ranked in the Top 10 this week.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Scott Co. (12) 21-1 120 1
2. Lou. Trinity - 15-5 99 2
3. John Hardin - 21-0 96 3
4. Cov. Catholic - 16-5 68 4
5. University Heights - 16-3 49 5
(tie) Lou. Waggener - 17-3 49 8
7. Collins - 16-4 36 7
8. Campbell Co. - 13-4 27 6
9. Cooper - 16-3 18 9
10. South Laurel - 18-2 14 NR
(tie) Knox Central - 17-3 14 NR
Others receiving votes: McCracken County 10. Walton-Verona 8. Elliott Co. 8. Lou. Ballard 6. Shelby Valley 5. Graves Co. 5. Lex. Christian 4. Madison Central 3. Madisonville-North Hopkins 3. Lex. Henry Clay 3. Bowling Green 3. Danville 3. North Laurel 2. Mayfield 2. Newport 1. Lou. Seneca 1. Allen Co.-Scottsville 1. Frankfort 1. Woodford Co. 1.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Conner (7) 19-1 108 3
2. Scott Co. (1) 19-1 88 1
3. Ryle - 18-3 85 2
4. Elizabethtown (2) 19-2 77 5
5. Boyd Co. (2) 16-3 72 4
6. Lincoln Co. - 16-2 69 9
7. Lou. Sacred Heart - 13-5 32 10
8. Lou. Male - 11-4 30 7
9. Highlands - 17-4 22 8
10. Webster Co. - 20-3 17 6
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 14. Lou. Christian Academy 11. Graves Co. 7. Leslie Co. 7. South Laurel 7. Harlan County 4. Lou. Butler 3. Marshall Co. 2. Murray 2. Wolfe Co. 2. Lou. Eastern 1.
All AP member subscribers are eligible to vote. This weeks voters include: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.
