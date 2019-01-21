UofL is still #4, UK moves up to #14 in AP Women’s Top 25

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL is still #4 and Kentucky moved up a spot to #15 in this weeks AP Women’s Top 25.
RecordPtsPrv
1. Notre Dame (22) 18-1 735 1
2. Baylor (7) 15-1 713 2
3. UConn (1) 16-1 703 2
4. Louisville 17-1 651 4
5. Oregon 17-1 623 5
6. Stanford 16-1 608 6
7. Mississippi St. 17-1 578 7
8. NC State 18-0 549 8
9. Oregon St. 15-3 472 10
10. Marquette 16-3 460 14
11. Maryland 16-2 442 9
12. Texas 15-3 376 11
13. Syracuse 15-3 358 12
14. Rutgers 15-3 343 20
15. Kentucky 16-3 331 16
16. Arizona St. 13-5 265 19
17. Iowa 14-4 261 22
18. Gonzaga 17-2 258 13
19. South Carolina 12-5 245 15
20. Iowa St. 14-4 145 18
21. Utah 16-1 138 -
22. Florida St. 16-2 134 -
23. Michigan St. 13-5 109 17
24. Texas A&M 14-4 45 -
25. Missouri 15-4 43 -
Others receiving votes: BYU 32, Tennessee 23, Minnesota 21, Drake 20, UCF 20, South Dakota 11, Clemson 11, California 9, DePaul 8, Miami 6, Boise St. 3, Indiana 1.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.