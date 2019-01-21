UofL is still #4, UK moves up to #14 in AP Women’s Top 25

UofL is still #4, UK moves up to #14 in AP Women’s Top 25
Asia Durr and UofL held on to the #4 spot in this weeks AP Top 25 (Wise, John)
By Kent Taylor | January 21, 2019 at 3:52 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 3:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL is still #4 and Kentucky moved up a spot to #15 in this weeks AP Women’s Top 25.

RecordPtsPrv

1. Notre Dame (22) 18-1 735 1

2. Baylor (7) 15-1 713 2

3. UConn (1) 16-1 703 2

4. Louisville 17-1 651 4

5. Oregon 17-1 623 5

6. Stanford 16-1 608 6

7. Mississippi St. 17-1 578 7

8. NC State 18-0 549 8

9. Oregon St. 15-3 472 10

10. Marquette 16-3 460 14

11. Maryland 16-2 442 9

12. Texas 15-3 376 11

13. Syracuse 15-3 358 12

14. Rutgers 15-3 343 20

15. Kentucky 16-3 331 16

16. Arizona St. 13-5 265 19

17. Iowa 14-4 261 22

18. Gonzaga 17-2 258 13

19. South Carolina 12-5 245 15

20. Iowa St. 14-4 145 18

21. Utah 16-1 138 -

22. Florida St. 16-2 134 -

23. Michigan St. 13-5 109 17

24. Texas A&M 14-4 45 -

25. Missouri 15-4 43 -

Others receiving votes: BYU 32, Tennessee 23, Minnesota 21, Drake 20, UCF 20, South Dakota 11, Clemson 11, California 9, DePaul 8, Miami 6, Boise St. 3, Indiana 1.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.