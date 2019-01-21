Ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are several events happening around WAVE Country today to honor Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.
The 47th annual MLK motorcade will gather at 10 a.m. at 28th Street and Broadway and travel to Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church on West Jefferson Street.
There will also be a church service at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption.
The Muhammad Ali Center will show the “I Have a Dream” speech every hour, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Also today, volunteers will work to make improvements at Brooke Square Park for the MLK Day of Service.
