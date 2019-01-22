AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old boy diagnosed with autism

CADIZ, KY (WAVE) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a boy diagnosed with autism who is in need of medication.
Isaih Boren, 10, was allowed to leave with Isaac Ray Chamberlain but has not returned, according to authorities.
Isaih and Chamberlain were last seen in the 100 block of Cunningham Avenue in Cadiz, Kentucky.
Isaih is described as being 4’ 1’’ and weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue and white tie-dyed shirt, yellow fleece jacket and gray sweat pants.
Chamberlain is described as being 6’ tall and weighing 286 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Chamberlain is believed to be driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet Venture with Kentucky license plate 522 RRJ.
Anyone with information about Isiah or Chamberlain’s location is asked to call (270) 856-3721 or 911.
