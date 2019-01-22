Anderson and Bassey lead WKU to 68-59 win over Marshall

(WAVE) - Josh Anderson scored a career-high 25 points and freshman Charles Bassey added 17 points and 17 rebounds as Western Kentucky beat defending Conference USA tournament champion Marshall 68-59 on Monday night at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The Thundering Herd took a 53-46 lead on a Jannson Williams alley-oop with 6:19 left. The Toppers responded with a 14-0 run.
Anderson gave WKU the lead for good with a steal and slam to put them up 54-53 with 3:53 left. Bassey added two free throws and then four more Anderson points made it 60-53.
“It feels great, we’ve just got to keep working hard,” Bassey said. “We’re good on offense and defense, so we’ve just got to constantly keep doing that going to the next game.”
WKU improves to 10-9, 3-3 in C-USA. Marshall falls to 12-7, 5-1 in the league.
Western is at Southern Mississippi (11-8, 3-4) on Thursday at 8 p.m.
